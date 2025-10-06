Box Office report (October 5, 2025): Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 223 crore; OG and Jolly LLB 3 hold strong Box Office (October 5, 2025): Kantara Chapter 1 leads the race with Rs 223 crore while OG and Jolly LLB 3 show solid weekend growth.

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 is generating considerable buzz among audiences. The film earned a substantial amount over the weekend, with total collections exceeding Rs 200 crore.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is also making a decent collection compared to Kantara prequel.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Day 4 box office collection

Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 earned Rs 61.5 crore on its fourth day, Sunday. The film earned Rs 55 crore on Saturday as well. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 223.82 crore. Within four days, the film has joined the Rs 200 crore club. Media reports indicate that the budget of Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 is Rs 125 crore. Consequently, the film has already recovered its budget.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

Talking about the collection of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film earned Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. The film also earned Rs 7.5 crore on Saturday. The film's total collection so far has reached Rs 30 crore.

They Call Him OG 11-day collection report

Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film They Call Him OG has completed 11 days in theaters. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday. The film also collected Rs 4.6 crore on Saturday. The film could soon join the Rs 200 crore club. Its total collection has reached Rs 183 crore. The makers of the film OG claim that it has entered the Rs 300 crore club worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3 enters Rs 100 crore club

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has also been in theaters for 17 days. The film earned Rs 2.20 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday. The film's total collection so far has reached Rs 108.10 crore.

