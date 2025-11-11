Box Office Collection [November 10, 2025]: Haq, The Taj Story, The Girlfriend, Jatadhara and others The collections of almost all films have declined after the weekend. Let's find out how much newly released films collected at the box office on Monday.

New Delhi:

Several films are currently running in theaters. This include films like 'Haq', 'Jatadhara', 'Predator: Badlands', 'The Girlfriend' and 'The Taj Story'. The box office collections of almost all films have declined after the weekend.

Let's find out how much these films collected on Monday.

Haq

Haq starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, was released in theaters on November 7. On Monday, the fourth day, the film collected Rs 1 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 9.45 crore.

Jatadhara

The collections of Sonakshi Sinha's film Jatadhara have declined significantly after the weekend. On Monday, the fourth day, the film earned Rs 35 lakh. The film has earned Rs 3.74 crore at the box office so far.

Predator Badlands

The Hollywood film Predator Badlands opened well, but its collections declined after the weekend. On Monday, the film earned only Rs 6.1 million at the box office, bringing its total collection to Rs 10.11 crore.

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty's film The Girlfriend continues its slow box office performance. On Monday, the film earned Rs 8.3 million. The film has earned Rs 7.23 crore so far.

The Taj Story

Paresh Rawal-starrer The Taj Story saw a decline in its collections after the weekend. On the 11th day, the film collected only Rs 2.6 million at the box office, bringing its total collection to Rs 16 crore.

Thama

The collections of Thama, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, also declined after the weekend. On the 21st day, the film collected Rs 35 lakh at the box office. The film has earned Rs 131.40 crore so far.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a decline after the weekend. On the 21st day, the film earned Rs 50 lakh at the box office. The film's total collections have reached Rs 75.45 crore.

Also Read: Dharmendra: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aryan to Ameesha Patel, actors who visited veteran actor in hospital