Dharmendra: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aryan to Ameesha Patel, actors who visited veteran actor in hospital Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised this week. Several actor's cars were spotted outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. This also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The Hitman of Bollywood, Dharmendra has been admitted to the Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this week and was reportedly shifted to the ICU on Monday. For the unversed, The 89-year-old actor, who has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days, was shifted to intensive care earlier on Monday morning for closer medical supervision.

On the day, several actors were seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital to visit the veteran actor. His sons Sunny, Bobby Deol, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol along with superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the hospital on Monday night. Police barricades have begun to appear outside Dharmendra's house.

Sunny Deol seemed tensed after his visit

In the viral video, Sunny Deol appeared to be very worried about his father Dharmendra's health. His face shows a look of worry and concern. His son, Karan Deol, was also seen in the back of the car. He also looked sad. After the video went viral, people seemed more concerned for the actor's health. A user wrote, 'May God give you strength.' Another fan wrote, 'May God bless everyone.'

SRK, Salman visit Dharmendra

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his elder son Aryan Khan for the hospital visit. After Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel were also captured outside Breach Candy Hospital.

Hema Malini and daughter Esha visit Dharmendra in hospital

Hema Malini was seen at Breach Candy Hospital before Sunny Deol on Monday. She also reached the hospital to inquire about Dharmendra's health. Later, Hema Malini's daughter, Esha Deol, also reached the hospital.

An industry source told PTI that his condition is not good. Sunny Deol's PR team told PTI, 'Dharamji is still in the hospital. Doctors have not advised him to go home. His condition is improving and he is being monitored. He is not on a ventilator.'

