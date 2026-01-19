Box Office [January 18, 2026]: Dhurandhar dominates as new releases struggle Dhurandhar continues its dominant box office run on day 46, while new releases like The Raja Saab, Happy Patel and Rahu-Ketu struggle to gain momentum.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5 and even after 46 days in theatres, the spy thriller continues to captivate audiences. Ranveer Singh's film is giving tough competition to all the recently released films at the box office. Prabhas's The Raja Saab, Aamir Khan's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Pulkit Samrat's Rahu-Ketu are also unable to stand against the Dhurandhar storm.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is going well at South Indian ticket counters. Let's find out how much these films have earned on January 18, 2026.

Dhurandhar box office collection on day 45

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has completed 46 days in theatres today, Monday. Dhurandhar's dominance at the box office continues. On the 45th day, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore at the box office. The collection for today, Monday, has not yet been released. Dhurandhar has so far collected a total of Rs 825.1 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar box office collection so far

First Day (Opening Day) - Rs 28 crore

First Week (Total) - Rs 207.25 crore

Second Week (Total) - Rs 253.25 crore

Third Week (Total) - Rs 172 crore

Fourth Week (Total) - Rs 106.5 crore

Fifth Week (Total) - Rs 51.25 crore

Sixth Week (Total) - Rs 26.35 crore

Collection on Day 43 - Rs 1.75 crore

Collection on Day 44 - Rs 3 crore

Collection on Day 45 - Rs 3.75 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection

Prabhas's horror-comedy The Raja Saab was released in theaters on January 9, 2026. Today, Monday, marks 11 days since its release. The film opened with a collection of Rs 9.15 crore from paid previews. In its first week, the film earned a total of Rs 130.25 crore. On the 8th day, Prabhas's film collected Rs 3.5 crore, and on the 9th day, it earned Rs 3 crore.

The Raja Saab collected Rs 2.50 crore on the 10th day. The collection for the 11th day has not yet been released. The film has so far grossed a total of Rs 139.25 crore at the box office.

Rahu-Ketu box office collection

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's comedy film Rahu-Ketu was released in theaters on January 16. The film earned Rs 1 crore on its first day. On the second day, the film collected Rs 1.6 crore. On the third day, it earned Rs 1.75 crore. In total, the film has earned only Rs 4.4 crore at the box office so far.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos box office collection

Vir Das, Aamir Khan and Imran Khan's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was released in theaters on January 16. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore on its first day. On the second day, Saturday, the film collected Rs 1.6 crore. On the third day, it earned Rs 1.5 crore. The film has so far earned a total of Rs 4.35 crore at the box office.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office update

Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi release performed decently in its first 6 days at the box office and grossed approximately Rs 140.25 crore in India net. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned Rs 17.50 crore on Sunday.

