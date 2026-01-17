Box Office [January 16, 2026]: After The Raja Saab, Ikkis, Dhurandhar competes with Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still making waves in theatres. After The Raja Saab and Ikkis, Aditya Dhar's film is competing with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhrurandhar has completed 43 days at the box office. The film is not only still running in theaters but is also earning crores of rupees. Moreover, it is performing better than several new releases like Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Rahu Ketu, The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ikkis.

Let's find out how much the film earned on its 43rd day, along with the collection of Friday releases.

Dhurandhar

Even on its sixth Friday, Dhurandhar earned in crores. According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh starrer collected Rs 1 crore on its 43rd day. With this, the film's total earnings have reached Rs 817.60 crore.

Rahu Ketu

The first-day box office collection of the comedy-drama film Rahu Ketu was below average. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1 crore on Friday. Now it remains to see how the film featuring Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat will perform during the weekends.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was also released yesterday. The film that is produced by Aamir Khan earned Rs 1.25 crore on day 1.

Parasakthi

Parasakthi did a decent business on the first 6 days of its release and collected an approximate India net of Rs 36.25 crore. The seventh day collection of the Sivakarthikkeyan and Ravi Mohan starring movie was around Rs 4.75 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had a fantastic run during the Sankranthi festival. It had a spectacular opening at the box office, raking in Rs 32.25 crore. On the third day, Wednesday, it collected Rs 19.50 crore, and on the fourth day, it earned Rs 22 crore in domestic collections. The film collected Rs 15.92 crore on its fifth day. ​​This brings the movie's total collection to Rs 117.77 crore. The film has also earned over $400,000 in overseas markets, easily pushing its worldwide collection past Rs 150 crore.

The Raja Saab

Prabhas' The Raja Saab was released on January 9, 2026. The film earned Rs 3.27 on Friday and with this, it's total collection has reached Rs 133.52 crore in India.

Ikkis

Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut film has earned Rs 30.6 crore so far in India. It is significant to note that Sriram Raghavan's directorial is the last film of Dharmendra.

