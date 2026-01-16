Spirit movie release date: When will Prabhas’ action drama hit theatres Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s much-awaited film Spirit has locked its release date. The action drama will hit theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

New Delhi:

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's much-awaited film Spirit has officially gets its release date. The makers made the announcement on Friday, revealing that the action drama will hit theatres worldwide next year.

Directed by Animal fame filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has already generated significant buzz among fans ever since its first-look images were unveiled. Read on to find out when Prabhas' film will hit the big screens.

Spirit movie release date officially confirmed

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's film Spirit is slated to be released worldwide on March 5, 2027. Sharing the release date poster, Prabhas wrote, "#Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027. @sandeepreddy.vanga (sic)."

Social media users expressed their excitement over the film’s release date. One user commented, “Most awaited movie.” Another added, “March 5, 2027, has been declared as #SpiritTHANDAVAMM." So far, the post has garnered more than 249K likes.

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's first look posters from Spirit

The makers unveiled the first look images of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri from the film on January 1, 2026, coinciding with the New Year. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook #spirit (sic)."

In how many languages will Spirit be released?

For the unversed, the film, Spirit, will be released in nine languages including English, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

Spirit: Cast and production details

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Spirit features a star-studded cast which includes Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj and veteran actress Kanchana in the pivotal roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures.

