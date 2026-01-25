Border 2 Day 2 box office collection: How much did Sunny Deol's film earned on it's second day? Know here Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is performing brilliantly at the box office. Released on January 23, this multi-starrer film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is directed by Anurag Singh. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty along with Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is creating a sensation at the box office. Fans were eagerly awaiting this multi-starrer film, which was released on January 23. The film is performing well at the box office and has received many positive reviews.

For the unversed, this film is a sequel to Sunny Deol's 1997 blockbuster film Border, which was directed by JP Dutta. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2's second-day collection

Border 2 had a spectacular start at the box office, collecting Rs 3o crore on its opening day. ​​According to the second-day collection figures, the film has earned Rs 36.7 crore. This brings the film's total collection to 66.7 crore rupees. In addition to this , the film's worldwide collection has also been impressive. The film has earned Rs 41 crore overseas in two days. With this, Border 2 has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally in just two days.

Border 2 cast and characters

Varun Dhawan plays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Diljit Dosanjh plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, a character based on Major General Hardev Singh Kaler. The character of Lieutenant Commander MS Rawat, played by Ahan Shetty, depicts the Indian Navy's contribution to the war.

Border 2 plot

While the 1997 film Border was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also a story set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The music for the film is composed by a team featuring Mithoon (lead composer), Anu Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, and Gurmoh, with background score by John Stewart Eduri.

