Bombay High Court overturns family court's decision in Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorce case Bombay High Court has overturned the Family Court decision in the divorce case of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Bombay High Court has overturned the Family Court decision that denied the request to waive the statutory cooling-off period for the divorce of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma under the Hindu Marriage Act. A bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar has also directed the family court to decide the divorce petition by tomorrow considering Chahal's participation in the upcoming IPL. Both Chahal and Verma had approached the high court and Justice Jamdar heard their lawyer before passing a direction.

Hearing is on March 20

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020. However, both have been living separately for the last few months. According to media reports, both had filed for divorce with mutual consent this year. Along with this, he also demanded a waiver of a mandatory cooling period of six months. Now the High Court has overturned this decision, paving the way for the divorce process to be completed soon. The hearing on on March 20, 2025.

Chahal and RJ Mahvash garnered attention

In the last few months, the news of the two living separately had gained momentum. However, the reason for the rift between the two has not been revealed yet. In the recently held Champions Trophy final, Chahal was seen watching the match in Dubai with RJ Mahvash. Both were seen sitting together. Amidst speculations of divorce from Dhanashree, the atmosphere of discussion heated up due to the two being seen together. Both of them have been seen together once before at dinner.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal married choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma in the year 2020. From the year 2024, reports of trouble in the relationship between the two started coming to the fore. Since then, the personal lives of both of them have remained a topic of discussion on social media. However, none of them have said anything officially but have shared several cryptic posts on Instagram that have fueled the rumours. And now the court hearing has stamped their divorce news.

