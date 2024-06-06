Bombay High Court halts release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' till June 14 | DEETS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bombay HC halts release of Hamare Baarah till June 14

In a recent development, the Bombay High Court has intervened in the release plans of the Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah,' directing its makers to postpone its release until June 14, 2024. This decision comes amidst a flurry of controversies surrounding the film, which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on June 7.

The court's directive follows a series of events, including lead actor Annu Kapoor's meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after purported death threats were made against him via phone calls.

The legal intervention stems from a petition filed by Azhar Tamboli, represented by advocates Mayur Khandeparkar, Aneesa Cheema, and Rekha Musale. The petition challenges the film's content, alleging misrepresentation of Islamic sentiments and the Quran. Khandeparkar specifically highlighted objectionable dialogues featured in the film's trailer and promotional material, arguing against the suitability of its U/A certification.

Advocate Advait Sethna, representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), countered these claims by asserting that the film underwent scrutiny by a CBFC committee, which recommended certain edits before granting certification. However, Sethna acknowledged the limitations of CBFC's jurisdiction, stating that while it regulates films, it lacks control over trailers and promotional content.

In response to the ongoing debate, the bench presiding over the case deemed further deliberation necessary and adjourned the hearing to June 10. The court granted liberty to both the film producers and the petitioners to address any additional concerns that may arise.

While talking about the film during a media interaction, Annu Kapoor said, “Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me. The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I’m excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7."

About the film 'Humare Baraah'

'Hamare Baarah' revolves around a poignant narrative, focusing on Manzoor Ali Khan Sanjari, a character who, despite the tragic loss of his first wife during childbirth, proceeds to expand his family with his second wife, who is now expecting her sixth child. When medical experts caution about the life-threatening risks associated with her pregnancy, Khan adamantly opposes the idea of an abortion.

The storyline takes a gripping turn when Khan's daughter, Alfiya, takes matters to court, seeking legal intervention to safeguard her stepmother's life. The film delves into the complexities of familial dynamics and confronts the prevailing patriarchal norms entrenched in society.

The film is produced by Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, and Sanjay Nagpal. Kamal Chandra is the director of Humare Baarah. The story is written by Rajan Agarwal. In India, Viacom 18 Studios will release the film, while Rising Star Entertainment UK will handle its global release.

