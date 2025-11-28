Gustaakh Ishq release: 7 slow-burn romances about love, silence and unspoken longing With Gustaakh Ishq promising an old-school love story this Friday, it’s the perfect moment to revisit the Bollywood films that explored silence, longing, hesitation and emotional depth long before grand gestures took over the screen.

New Delhi:

This Friday is going to be special for movie fans because Bollywood has two major offerings to make to moviegoers. While Dhanush will be seen playing the mad lover in Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein, Vijay Varma will be seen bringing back the old school romance in Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq.

At a time when mainstream cinema often celebrates romance through large-scale gestures and dramatic declarations, a certain genre of films that celebrates mature and old-school love with much-needed subtlety wins hearts too. These slow-burning love stories are all about silence, hesitation, and emotional restraint, making people follow the unsaid.

So let's look at some classic examples of mature romances in Bollywood, ahead of the release of Gustaakh Ishq.

Classic Bollywood films that captured mature love

Silsila (1981): One of the most mentioned movies in this arena is Silsila, which tells the story of Amit, Chandni, and Shobha, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan, whose lives cross over due to unresolved emotions and hard choices. The suppressed longing that the film portrayed continues to raise debate even decades later. Raincoat (2004): Rituparno Ghosh's film deals with the unfinished love story of Manoj (Ajay Devgn) and Neeru (Aishwarya Rai), former lovers who reunite for an afternoon. Their reserved conversations peel away layers of regret and fondness that neither articulates directly. Lamhe 1991: In Yash Chopra's film, Viren (Anil Kapoor) and Pallavi-Pooja (Sridevi) negotiate the unconventional love actually carved out by age, memory and unreturned emotion. The movie still is one of Bollywood's boldest analyses of complicated love. Tamasha (2015): Imtiaz Ali's romance-drama articulates its theme of identity and emotional repression through the story of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone), showing how even in a private, intimate relationship, people often hide themselves. October (2018): Shoojit Sircar's slow-burning coming-of-age film revolves around Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) in a plot that is practically driven by its silence. It avoids naming what binds the two, instead depending on unsaid care. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Karan Johar's movie revolves around Ayan, Alizeh, and Saba, exploring one-sided love, emotional dependence, and relationships that never align. Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017) gently unfolds with Jaya (Parvathy Thiruvothu) and Yogi (Irrfan Khan), both moving through guarded conversations shaped by past heartbreak.

