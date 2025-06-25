Bollywood in Space: Shubhanshu Shukla heard this Shah Rukh Khan track before Axiom-4 launch Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla listened to a Bollywood track from Shah Rukh Khan's musical drama film before the Axiom-4 mission launch.

Before heading into space for the Axiom-4 mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla found motivation in a Bollywood song from Shah Rukh Khan's film. The Bollywood track played in the background, setting the tone for a launch filled with pride, emotion, and inspiration.

For those who don't know, after several delays, the Axiom-4 mission lifted off at 12.01 pm on Wednesday, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Shubhanshu Shukla opted for the 'Yun Hi Chala Chal' song from Shah Rukh Khan's musical drama film 'Swades', which was released in 2004. Besides, SRK, this Bollywood movie features Gayatri Joshi and Kishori Ballal in the lead roles.

In order to mark their launch, all four crew members, including Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu, have shared their tracks, which they selected to listen to before the launch.

Taking to the official X handle, Axiom Space shared the complete playlist shared by the Ax-4 crew members. The tweet reads, "Pass the Aux! The #Ax4 crew share their launch-day playlist."

According to Axiom Space, the playlist made by the Axiom-4 mission crew members includes songs like Thunder by Imagine Dragons, Supermonce, and Bvhely. It is significant to note that the spacecraft has successfully achieved its intended orbit, and the docking procedure is about to begin, which is expected to take about 28 hours. During this time, the spacecraft will connect to the International Space Station (ISS) through the docking mechanism.

