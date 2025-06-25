Film body writes to PM Modi, demands action against Diljit Dosanjh over 'Sardaar Ji 3' row The film body AICWA took to their official X handle on Wednesday and informed that they have officially written a letter to PM Modi and raised an objection against Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over the 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy.

New Delhi:

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has officially written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising objections against Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming horror-comedy film "Sardaar Ji 3", despite the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. The non-profit organisation, AICWA, has demanded an immediate suspension of all his social media accounts, removal of his songs and films from platforms like YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and OTTs, a permanent ban on his live performances across India, and no association with him in any government program, event, or campaign.

The film body also appealed to the Chairman of CBFC to reject certifications for all future films involving Diljit Dosanjh. The tweet reads, "AICWA has also appealed to the Hon’ble Chairman of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to reject certification of all future films involving Diljit Dosanjh and to boycott him completely from Indian cinema."

Earlier today, singer Mika Singh also slammed Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The singer reshared a note on his Instagram stories on Wednesday and criticised Diljit. The note reads, "Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice, especially when our nation’s dignity is involved."

