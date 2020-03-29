Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood and TV celebrities who donated to coronavirus relief funds

Bollywood and television celebrities have been doing their bit in order to help the citizens of the country during the coronavirus lockdown, helping the government fight it by pledging financial assistance. The stars have contributed generoiulsy to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and various other relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic. Here we have listed out all the Bollywood and TV celebrities who have donated to COVID-19 relief funds.

Akshay Kumar- Rs 25 crore

One of the biggest contribution that came was from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The actor donated a huge sum of Rs 25 crores to the PM-Cares fund to help the government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhushan Kumar- Rs 11 crore

Producer BhushaN Kumar, who heads the Bollywood film studio T-Series, said he will be donating a sum of Rs 11 crores to PM-CARES Fund, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus.

Kapil Sharma-Rs 50 Lakh

Comedy king Kapil Sharma announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Varun Dhawan- Rs 30 Lakh

"I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain (We exist if the country does)," wrote Varun while sharing about his contribution in fight against COVID-19.

Arjun Bijlani- Rs 5 lakh

State of Siege actor Arjun Bijlani also announced his Rs 5 Lakh contribution to the PM-CARES fund, as well as the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Maniesh Paul- Rs 2O Lakh

Announcing his donation for the fund, host adn actor Maniesh Paul wrote on Twitter, "I take a pledge to donate 20 lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodiji.. JAI HIND".

Murad Khetani- Rs 25 Lakh

Murad Khetani, the producer of 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh", pledged Rs 25 lakh to the fund. "Pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to PM Cares funds, our earnest prayers and thoughts are always for our country's well being @PMOIndia #PM-CARES fund @narendramodi" he wrote in a post.

