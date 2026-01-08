Bhooth Bangla release date announced: Know when Akshay Kumar-Tabu's horror comedy will hit theatres Akshay Kumar and Tabu's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla gets its release date. Priyadarshan's directorial will hit theatres in May 2026. Read on to find out when you can watch this film on big screens.

The wait for Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla is finally over, as the makers announced its release date on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, across social media platforms. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and others in key roles. For the unversed, the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 2, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla release date out

It must be noted that Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar after 14 years. Announcing the film's release date with the poster, the makers wrote, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026 See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla (sic)."

Notably, the film also marks one of the last on-screen appearances of veteran actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, 2025. He will also be seen in Priyadarshan's upcoming film Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Internet reacts to Bhooth Bangla release date

Ever since the release date was announced, social media users and Akshay Kumar’s fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Exciting, can't wait for it (sic)." Another shared excitement for the film's OTT debut, writing, "Very excited for ott and more sequel chahiye very excited for ott (sic)."

The film will clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s VVAN: Force of the Forest, which is also a Balaji Telefilms production.

Bhooth Bangla: Production details

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films. It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. Whereas, the story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, the dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

