Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's film inches close to Rs 100-crore mark

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla opened to packed theatres on April 16. The film blends horror with humour - typical of a Priyadarshan film. The film features an ensemble cast of Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Tabu. In three days, the film is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on Day 3?

The film started its run on a strong note, collecting Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1. With positive word of mouth spreading quickly, the numbers saw a healthy jump on Day 2, bringing in Rs 25.65 crore as more viewers stepped in over the weekend.

By Day 3, the momentum only grew stronger, and it collected Rs 30.20 crore. In three days, the film's total India gross is Rs 77.45 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla

One of the key factors driving the excitement around Bhooth Bangla is the long-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo has delivered several much-loved comedies in the past, and their coming together again has naturally heightened expectations. Their signature style, known for sharp comic timing, chaotic situations, and familiar humour, is something audiences already connect with.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

India TV, in its review of Bhooth Bangla, rated the film 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "Bhooth Bangla is a film best enjoyed without comparing it to Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's classics. It works as a decent one-time watch for fans of the duo. While it offers moments of laughter and strong performances from Akshay Kumar and the ensemble cast, it does not reach the level of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy that both scares and entertains, you may be disappointed. However, if you are in the mood for light entertainment over the weekend and can overlook logic, Bhooth Bangla can still be worth a visit. The house may not be fully haunted, but a few rooms of entertainment remain intact."

Also read: Bhooth Bangla Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film is more chuckles than chill, ensemble cast lifts story