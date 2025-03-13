Bhagyashree meets with accident while playing pickleball, undergoes surgery, gets 13 stitches Maine Pyaar Kia actress Bhagyashree suffered a deep injury on her forehead and got 13 stitches. Her photos are going viral on social media.

Bhagyashree, famous for her role in Salman Khan's film Maine Pyar Kiya, met with an accident on Thursday. The actress suffered a deep wound on her forehead while playing pickleball. The injury was so severe that surgery was required. She has got 13 stitches on her forehead.

Paparazzi page Instant Bollywood has shared some photos of the actress on its social media account in which her stitches can be seen. In one photo, Bhagyashree is seen lying on the hospital bed where she is undergoing treatment. In another photo, she has a bandage on her forehead and is smiling despite the injury. At the same time, fans are wishing her a speedy recovery in the comment section.

See the post here:

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, 'Oh God... get well soon Bhagyashree ji.' Another user wrote, 'I hope this is not serious, get well soon.'

On the work front

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Salman in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was very successful and made her famous in every household. However, after marriage, she distanced herself from mainstream cinema and appeared in select films in the last few years.

Despite a long gap, she made a strong comeback with projects like Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi (2021). In the film, she played the role of Jayalalithaa's mother. Apart from this, in the year 2022, she appeared in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Apart from this, she has also worked in Marathi, Telugu and Kannada films.

She also takes great care of her health

Apart from acting, Bhagyashree also takes great care of her health and fitness. She often shares fitness tips on her social media accounts. At the peak of her career, she left everything and married her love, Himalaya Dasani. They have two children, Abhimanyu and Avantika.

