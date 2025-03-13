Azaad OTT Release Date: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's film gears up for digital release The film Azaad, released in theaters in January, is now coming to OTT. The date of streaming of the film has been announced. This was the first film of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

If you are planning to watch a movie sitting at home on Holi, then another film is going to stream on Netflix. Action-adventure film 'Azaad' of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The film Azaad, released in January, is now ready to stream on OTT. This information has been given by Netflix itself.

Netflix India made the announcement

'Azaad' will be available on OTT from March 14. Netflix wrote in its Instagram post, 'Bravery, loyalty and war of freedom, watch Azad on Netflix, will stream from March 14.'

Azaad is a period drama

Talking about the story of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film, the film revolves around a black horse named Azaad, who is loyal only to Ajay Devgn's character in the film. Ajay plays the role of a bandit or rebel in the film. After this, a boy working in the stable, played by Aaman Devgan, tries to befriend that horse and then goes on an unexpected and adventurous journey. This later inspires him to take part in the country's freedom struggle. The story of the film is set in the 1920s.

Abhishek Kapoor directed the film

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this film is the first film of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Apart from these two actors, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra and Mohit Malik have also appeared in important roles along with Ajay Devgn in this film.

The film could not do any wonders at the box office

Aaman and Rasha Thadani's debut film could not do any wonders at the box office. The film did not receive the kind of response from the audience and critics that was expected. Made with a budget of Rs 80 crore, it was able to earn only Rs 10 crore at the global box office.

