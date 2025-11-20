Bengali influencer Sofik SK apologises after MMS scandal: A look at his most-viral reels with his girlfriend Bengali influencer Sofik SK, who often shares dance videos with his girlfriend and friends on his Instagram, has garnered millions of views. Let's take a look at his most viral reels with his girlfriend here.

New Delhi:

West Bengal-based digital creator Sofik SK has become the talk of the town after an intimate video of him with his girlfriend surfaced online. After massive trolling, the content creator took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which he apologised to his fans and revealed that the viral clip is over a year old.

For the unversed, Sofik SK enjoys a strong following of 475K followers on Instagram. He regularly shares dance videos with his girlfriend and friends, which have garnered widespread praise and millions of views.

A look at Sofik SK's most viral reels with his girlfriend

Let's take a look at some of his popular Instagram reels where Bengali influencer Sofik SK can be seen performing with his girlfriend.

What did Sofik SK say in his apologising video?

In the video, Sofik apologised to his fans and followers. Standing in front of the camera, Sofik said in Bengali, "The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. However, I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. They don't want me to do good work, which is why they posted the video and made it go viral."

He further added, "Now you will ask how they did they even get such a personal video of mine. Well, even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We were shooting for something, and both of us handed over our phones to that friend, who knew our passwords. We trusted him a lot, so we used to tell him everything. He took the video from our phones and kept blackmailing us. I got so furious over the blackmail that I stopped all contact with him. This angered him, and he ended up posting the video online - something that I never imagined. I thought of him as my brother, and I was staying with him for the past few days, but he didn't think twice before posting the clip."

Also Read: Bengali influencer Sofik SK apologises after massive trolling for viral MMS clip; claims he was 'blackmailed'