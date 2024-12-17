Badshah breaks traffic rules to attend Karan Aujla's concert, Gurugram police issues hefty fine

Follow us on Image Source : X Badshah broke traffic rules to attend Karan Aujla's Gurugram concert

Driving on the wrong side has proved costly for famous singer and rapper Badshah. Gurugram traffic police have issued a fine of Rs 15,500 to Badshah. On Sunday, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla had a live concert at Area Mall in Sector 68 in Gurugram. Badshah also attended this concert with his convoy of three cars, which also included a Thar. As soon as Badshah's convoy reached Badshahpur in Gurugram, they flouted the rules and drove on the wrong side from Badshahpur to Area Mall. The pictures of which were also captured in the CCTV camera.

"A challan has been issued and action has been taken for rash driving, playing loud music in the vehicle, and driving on the wrong side," Traffic Inspector Devender Kumar said.

In whose name is the vehicle registered?

According to Gurugram police, a Thar was included in this convoy, which had a number plate. At the same time, the rest of the vehicles in the convoy had temporary numbers. Police said that rapper singer Badshah was sitting in this vehicle. However, this vehicle is registered in the name of Deependra Mali of Panipat. By asking Badshah to pay the challan fine, the traffic police have tried to give a message that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

What did the police say?

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep said, "There were three vehicles. There was a music event on Sohna Road. To go to that event, they used the wrong direction. The vehicle was driven on the wrong side. Action has been taken by the Gurugram Police on this. There were three vehicles. One of them had a number plate. A challan of about 15 thousand rupees has been issued for driving on the wrong side and dangerous driving. During the challan, it was found out that this convoy belonged to singer Badshah.”

