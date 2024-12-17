Dacoit Movie: Mrunal Thakur replaces Shruti Haasan in Adivi Sesh starrer | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : X Mrunal Thakur replaces Shruti Haasan in Dacoit movie

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh on his 40th birthday, surprised his fans by sharing the poster of his upcoming film Dacoit. The love story directed by Shaniel Dev, will now feature Mrunal Thakur instead of Shruti Haasan. The makers have released two posters, in the first one, Adivi Sesh is seen in a serious mood, while Mrunal looks at him sadly. In the second poster, the Sita Ramam actress can be seen in a fierce look with a gun in her hand. Both the posters of Dacoit: A Love Story have been received well by fans.

Story of the film

Dacoit: A Love Story will revolve around former lovers who are forced to reunite for several adventurous robberies, which ultimately change the direction of their lives. Adivi plays the character of an angry criminal in Dacoit, who plans to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend after being betrayed by her. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Sunil Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The story and screenplay have been prepared by Adivi Sesh and Shaniyal Dev. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. After this, another schedule is yet to be shot in Maharashtra.

Mrunal replaced Shruti

Shruti Haasan was earlier cast in the film Dacoit. But after the poster release today, it has become clear that Mrunal has replaced Shruti in this film. Speaking about the film, Mrunal said that the story of Dacoit is true to its essence, a great way of telling a rustic story, which is enhanced by the ideas of both Adivi and Shenil Dev. "The character that I am going to play in the film will give me a chance to play a character that I have never played before as an actor. I cannot wait to delve deeper into the world imagined by Shenil," Sita Ramam actress said.

