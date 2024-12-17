Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2's box office milestones so far | Check list here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of box office records by Pushpa 2 so far.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is on a winning spree ever since its was release worldwide on December 5, 2024. Since day one, the film is shattering every major box office record and there seems to be no stopping for it. The film has already grossed over Rs 1,000 crore gloablly and its nett collections is also set to surpass these figures in India. Below is the list all the major milestone Pushpa 2 has achieved so far in terms of box office collections. Check it out.

Box office milestones of Pushpa 2 so far

Opening Day - On the first day of its theatrical release, Pushpa 2 broke several records including the highest opening day for a dubbed film (Hindi) record and the highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day, as it minted Rs 72 crore in the dubbed version. The film surpassed the opening day collections of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2.

Day 2 - After a historic start, the Allu Arjun-starrer maintained its pace on the second day as well, which was also a working day. The film's nett Hindi collection on Day 2 stood at Rs 59 crore.

Day 3 - Pushpa 2's Hindi version became the first-ever film to surpass the Rs 70 crore mark on two separate days after it minted Rs 74 crore on the third day. After three days of its theatrical release, the nett collections for its Hindi version also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. It is also currently the highest earner Hindi film in the first three day of its release.

Day 4 - Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to hit Rs 250 crore, as it minted Rs 86 crore on its fourth day, taking the total collections to Rs 291 crore after Sunday.

Day 5 - The pan-India film became the fastest film to enter the Rs 300 crore club, surpassing records of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

Overseas collections - Not only in India, Pushpa 2 is churning out big numbers in the overseas market as well. In the extended first weekend, the film minted nearly USD 10 million in the North American circuit.

Week 1 - The seven-day business of Pushpa 2 brought several box office records in its name. The film became the fastest one to enter the coveted Rs 400 crore club. The nett box office collection of Pushpa 2 for its Hindi version was Rs 406.50 crore after seven days.

Rs 500 crore club - Pushpa 2 made a royal entry into the Rs 500 crore club on its 10th day, surpassing Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Animal.

Rs 100 crore in weekend 2 - Pushpa 2 is the only film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in its second weekend, which no other film has achieved so far. The film minted Rs 128 crore in its second weekend.