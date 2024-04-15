Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film FAILS to score big in first weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in cinemas alongside Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to struggle at the box office. Even after an extended first weekend, the film failed to cross the Rs 50 crore nett mark in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted Rs 9.05 crore on Sunday, taking the total collections to Rs 40.8 crore after four days of its theatrical release. However, BMCM has clearly outshined the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan in terms of box office collections.

Day-wise collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 15.65 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 7.6 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 9.05 crore

Total - Rs 40.80 crore

About the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. Apart from Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj, BMCM also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wrote, ''If you are attracted to Hollywood action films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious, then this film is also made for you and you will be able to enjoy it ignoring the minor flaws. The work of the main three actors, including the antagonist, is fantastic. Female leads in the film looked quite weak, but their characters are not important enough to spoil your film experience. In such a situation, the film can definitely be watched once..''

