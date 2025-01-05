Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya lock horns with bad guys in Animal-style | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Badass Ravi Kumar will release in cinemas on February 7.

Himesh Reshammiya on Sunday treated his fans after he shared the trailer of his upcoming film, based on his character from the 2014 film The Xpose. It is titled Badass Ravi Kumar. Along with the trailer, the singer-turned-actor also announced the release date of the actioner. It is slated to hit the big screens on February 7. Titled Badass Ravi Kumar, the new movie is an action musical entertainer which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi Kumar.

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film is directed by Keith Gomes. Reshammiya and Kushal Bakshi are credited for their screenplay. Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the trailer of Badass Ravi Kumar on his Instagram handle.

''Badass Ravi Kumar trailer is here, in cinemas 7th Feb, Himesh Reshammiya retro action musical, Jai Matadi, Let's Rock, 80's type ki picture give it all your love," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the trailer:

The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Prabhudeva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Manish Wadhwa, and Saurabh Sachdeva. In the first movie of The Xpose series, Reshammiya played a cop-turned-superstar named Ravi Kumar, who investigates a murder mystery.

The film also starred Zoya Afroz and Sonali Raut with Irrfan Khan and Honey Singh in special roles. The 2014 film was directed by Anant Mahadevan from a script by Reshammiya.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Akshay Kumar finally breaks silence on his dry run at box office, says 'the best part is..'

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer new song titled 'Namo Namah Shivaya' unveiled | Watch