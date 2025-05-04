Babil Khan's team shares clarification, note says the video has been widely misinterpreted 'Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them,' read Babil Khan's team's note.

Bollywood actor Babil Khan's team and family have shared an official note on the ongoing Instagram controversy. For those who don't know, the actor posted an emotional video on his Instagram stories on Sunday morning, where he took the names of his colleagues like Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Hours after creating a stir on social media, the actor then deleted his Instagram account, further creating doubts over his health. Now, the Qala actor's team has shared a clarification note on the matter.

'Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context,' the note read.

The note further read, 'In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry. We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than concluding fragmented video clips- Team Babil Khan.'

For the unversed, Babil Khan was last seen in his film 'Logout' released on OTT, in which he played the role of a social media influencer. In his short career, Babil has worked in films like 'Qala', 'The Railway Man' and 'Friday Night'.

