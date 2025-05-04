Babil Khan deletes his Instagram account hours after teary-eyed video goes viral Babil Khan has surprised everyone by suddenly deleting his Instagram account. Know the whole matter here.

New Delhi:

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has been in constant discussions since Sunday morning. A video of the new-age actors went viral on social media, in which it is being claimed that Babil called many Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh ​​​​Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor fake. He also called Bollywood rubbish. However, it is being said that he later deleted the video. Amidst this discussion, Babil has now deleted his Instagram account, which has now become a topic of discussion.

Babil deletes his Instagram account

Amidst the discussions of his alleged viral video about Bollywood and its actors, Babil has surprised everyone by suddenly deleting his Instagram account. Now, on searching Babil's Instagram account, it is written, 'This page is no longer available. This account may have been deleted now.'

There is no authenticity about the viral video

It is being said that Babil's viral video was posted on his Instagram story. In which his eyes were filled with tears and he called the Bollywood industry and many artists fake. Now it is being said that he has deleted his video. However, there is no authenticity about Babil's viral video. Looking at the video, it cannot be said whether it is real or an AI-generated video.

However, ever since the video went viral, people have expressed their concerns about the actor. Moreover, while some called it a fake video, others said that the actor's mental health seems disturbed.

The actor was recently seen in 'Logout'

Babil Khan was recently seen in his film 'Logout' released on OTT. In which he played the role of a social media influencer. In his short career, Babil has worked in films like 'Qala', 'The Railway Man' and 'Friday Night'.

