Baarish Aur Bollywood: Actress Gungun Gupta set to star in upcoming music video 'Barish Ki Yaad'

Rising actress and social media star Gungun Gupta is set to make her music video debut with the upcoming romantic single Barish Ki Yaad. The song, produced by a leading independent label, is scheduled for release later this month and is already generating excitement among her growing fan base.

Set against the moody and picturesque backdrop of the monsoon season, Barish Ki Yaad promises to capture the bittersweet emotions of love, separation, and nostalgia. The video follows Gupta’s character as she revisits cherished memories of a past romance, walking through rain-soaked city streets, lost in thought. The soft drizzle, the echo of distant thunder, and the melancholic melody blend together to create a deeply emotional narrative that viewers are expected to connect with.

Gungun Gupta, born in Delhi in 2004, first gained widespread attention as a content creator on short video platforms. With her natural screen presence and relatable content, she quickly built a massive following, which soon translated into opportunities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, her online popularity has opened doors to collaborations with various brands and artists, paving the way for her transition into acting.

Despite facing challenges in the public eye, Gupta has displayed remarkable resilience and maturity. Her ability to stay connected with her audience while evolving her craft has been widely appreciated, making her one of the most promising young faces in the digital-to-mainstream crossover space. The upcoming release of Barish Ki Yaad marks a significant step in her career, signalling her move from short-form content to more narrative-driven performances.

With anticipation building, fans and music lovers alike are eagerly awaiting the release, expecting an emotional and visually stunning portrayal of monsoon romance. The song is slated to premiere across major music streaming platforms and video channels in the coming weeks.

