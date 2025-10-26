Baahubali 1 and 2 total worldwide collection: How much did Rajamouli’s epic saga earn? From 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning to the 2017 blockbuster sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, SS Rajamouli’s saga redefined Indian cinema. Here’s a breakdown of how much the two films earned together across the world.

Ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli created a cinematic masterpiece with his action epic films Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Both films were well-received by audiences upon their release.

Now, the makers have decided to present a unique experience by combining both parts into one epic film, titled Baahubali: The Epic, which is slated to hit the screens on October 31. Here’s a breakdown of Baahubali 1 and 2’s total worldwide collection.

Baahubali: The Beginning – Worldwide earnings and key numbers

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the first instalment, Baahubali: The Beginning, was made on a budget of Rs 180 crore and went on to become a blockbuster. The film collected around Rs 650 crore worldwide..

The film, originally in Tamil, received praise from both audiences and critics alike, resulting in an IMDb rating of 8. Besides Prabhas, the film stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and others in lead roles.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - A record-breaking sequel

The 2017 sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was made with a massive budget of Rs 250 crore and became an all-time blockbuster, collecting Rs 1,788 crore worldwide. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film received widespread attention for its grand sets, unique storyline, and VFX. The second part of the Baahubali franchise holds an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Baahubali 1 and 2 total worldwide collection

Together, the two films earned over Rs 2,400 crore worldwide, cementing the Baahubali franchise as one of the highest-grossing sagas in Indian cinema history.

About Baahubali: The Epic

The makers of the blockbuster action epic dropped the trailer for the remastered version of the two Baahubali films, titled Baahubali: The Epic, on October 24, 2025. The 2-minute-and-35-second trailer showcases the iconic story of the Mahishmati Empire. For the unversed, the film will have a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial is set to release worldwide on October 31, 2025.

