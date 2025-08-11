'Baaghi 4' Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff starrer looks poor man's version of 'Animal' | WATCH In the Baaghi 4 teaser, Tiger Shroff is seen in an aggressive style and the heartless attacking of enemies without showing any mercy can remind you of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Baaghi 4' is gearing up for its release. On Monday, the teaser of 'Baaghi 4' has been released, in which the actor can be seen in full action mode.

In the teaser, Tiger is seen in a very aggressive style and the heartless attacking of enemies without showing any mercy can remind you of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie. Moreover, the masked enemies, machete killings and B Praak's emotional songs in the teaser look like a cheap copy of the Animal trailer.

Baaghi 4 teaser duration

'Baaghi 4' teaser is 1 minute 49 seconds long. This teaser starts with a dialogue of Tiger Shroff that there is a difference between need and necessity. After this, the actor is seen attacking the enemies aggressively with hand weapons, which looks terrifying, but the poor use of CGI and VFX makes the scenes ineffective.

Watch the teaser here:

Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in Baaghi 4

In the teaser, Sanjay Dutt is seen in a dangerous style in the role of a villain and he is having a fierce fight with Tiger Shroff. Apart from this, Sonam Bajwa's screen presence has added a great tadka of glamour and action, which is attracting the audience. Not only this, Harnaaz Sandhu is also seen in a tremendous style in action mode in the teaser. Miss Universe 2021 will mark her acting debut with this film.

Baaghi 4 release date

The fourth instalment of the famous 'Baaghi' franchise is directed by A Harsh and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu in important roles. 'Baaghi 4' will be released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

