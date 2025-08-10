Makers of Abir Gulaal to release Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's film overseas after Sardaar Ji 3's success? After the success of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3, the makers of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film Abir Gulaal have also decided to release the film in foreign theatres.

New Delhi:

Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film 'Abir Gulaal' will hit cinemas soon. This film was going to be released in India on May 9, but its release was cancelled due to the Pahalgam attack, followed by Operation Sindoor.

But now seems like the film has found its way to the theatres. According to the report of Biz Asia Live, Fawad Khan's fourth Bollywood film will be released worldwide this month.

Abir Gulaal will follow the footsteps of Sardaar Ji 3

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaar Ji 3' has been released all over the world. However, this film has not been released in India as it features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a pivotal role.

Despite the fact that the makers of 'Sardaar Ji 3' skipped the India release to pay homage to Indian sentiments, the entire film team faced huge backlash, with Diljit being at the top of all the scrutiny. But after all said and done, the film was a huge hit and earned Rs 70.10 crore internationally, making it the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film overseas.

Now, the makers of 'Abir Gulaal' are also planning to adopt the same strategy. According to the report, 'Abir Gulaal' will be released worldwide on August 29. There is also news that the name of the film will be changed. Right now, the name of this film is 'Abir Gulaal', but the name of this film will be changed to 'Aabeer Gulaal'.

Watch Abir Gulaal's teaser here:

Fawad Khan will make his Bollywood comeback after 9 years

Fawad's last Bollywood film was Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', released in 2016. Even before this, he had worked in 'Kapoor and Sons', released in 2016 and 'Khubsoorat', released in 2014. Now he will be making a comeback in India after 9 years.

'Abir Gulaal' is directed by Aarti S Bagdi. The romantic comedy is produced by Vivek Agrawal. The film that was entirely shot out of India has an estimated budget of between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Also Read: War 2 advance booking begins: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR eye record screen count