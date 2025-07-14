B Saroja Devi dies at 87: Complete list of filmography, popular songs and co-stars of the icon After the death of Kota Srinivasa Rao, the South Industry has suffered another big blow. Veteran Malayalam actress B Saroja Devi died today at the age of 87. She worked in more than 200 films in a career spanning 7 decades.

The Indian film industry received a big blow on Monday morning, with the death news of legendary actress B Saroja Devi. The Padma Shri recipient was suffering from age-related ailments. She passed away at the age of 87, at Manipal Hospital in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, today. Known as the first superstar of the Malayalam film industry, she worked in more than 200 films in a career spanning 7 decades. Let's have a look at her filmography.

Started career at the age of 17

Known by titles like 'Abhinaya Saraswati' and 'Kannadathu Pengili', B Saroja was a prominent figure in South Indian cinema. She had done more than 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages in her career. Saroja Devi started her film journey in the year 1955 at the young age of just 17 years. Her first film was Kannada cinema's classic film 'Mahakavi Kalidas'. She gained fame with 'Nadodi Mannan' released in the year 1958, in which she was seen in the lead role with MG Ramachandran.

Her popular Kannada film

B Saroja Devi has acted in Kannada films like Amarashilpi Jakanchari, Kathasagara, Babruvahana, Bhagyavantaru, Ashadhbhuti, Sriramupoja, Kacha Devayani, Ratnagiri Rahasya, Kokilavani, Schoolmaster, Pancharatna, Lakshmisaraswati, Chintamani, Bhukailasa, Annathangi, Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Devasundari, Vijayanagarada Veeraputra, Mallammanna Pavada, Srikrishna Rukmini Satyabhama, Poornima, Grihini, Papapunya, Sahadharmini, Srinivasakalyana, Chamundeshwari Mahima, Chiranjeevi and Shaniprabha among others.

Made her Bollywood debut with Dilip Kumar

B Saroja Devi made her Bollywood debut in 1959. She appeared opposite Dilip Kumar in the film 'Paigam' released this year. After this, she did Hindi films like 'Sasural', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' and 'Beti Bete'. In her career, she worked with Hindi stars like Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Sunil Dutt apart from Dilip Kumar. B Saroja Devi is one of the very few heroines who acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in the 1950s. After the tremendous success of the film 'Nadodi Mannan', B Saroja Devi started being cast with other actors in Kannada cinema and she gave dozens of hit films. She was a lucky mascot for MG Ramachandran. The actress worked with him in 26 films.

Famous songs

Some of her famous songs are as follows:

Tanukaragadavaralli from 'Kitthuru Chennamma'

Teri Pyari Pyari Surat Ko from 'Sasural'

Dekho Mausam Kya Bahar Hai from 'Opera House'

Sharanembe Naa from 'Mallammana Pavaada'

Radhike Tune Bansuri Churayi from 'Beti Bete'

And Bandaane Bandaane from 'Anna Thangi' among others.

Made a record for doing the most number of films as a lead actress

B Saroja Devi holds the world record for being the actress who has done the most consecutive films as a lead heroine. She played the lead role in 161 films from 1955 to 1984. Throughout her career, Saroja Devi received many honours for her contribution to cinema, including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India at the National Film Awards 2008. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. Apart from this, she received the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu and an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University.

