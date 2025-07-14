B Saroja Devi, first female superstar of Kannada cinema and legendary actress, dies at 87 Malayalam industry's first superstar, B Saroja Devi, breathed her last on Monday. She died due to age-related ailments at the age of 87.

New Delhi:

Born on January 7, 1938, B Saroja Devi was suffering from age-related ailments. She passed away at Manipal Hospital in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. The body is at her residence in Malleswaram. Many dignitaries are visiting her residence to pay their last respects.

She has served the film industry for almost 7 decades and has acted in more than 200 films in 5 languages. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the central government for her achievements in the film industry. At the age of 17, she entered the film industry by acting in Kannada film director Bhishma Honnappa Bhagavathar's 'Mahakavi Kalidasa'.

Saroja Devi has acted in Kannada films like Amarashilpi Jakanchari, Kathasagara, Babruvahana, Bhagyavantaru, Ashadhbhuti, Sriramupoja, Kacha Devayani, Ratnagiri Rahasya, Kokilavani, Schoolmaster, Pancharatna, Lakshmisaraswati, Chintamani, Bhukailasa, Annathangi, Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Devasundari, Vijayanagarada Veeraputra, Mallammanna Pavada, Srikrishna Rukmini Satyabhama, Poornima, Grihini, Papapunya, Sahadharmini, Srinivasakalyana, Chamundeshwari Mahima, Chiranjeevi and Shaniprabha among others.

Saroja Devi acted in many hit films in Tamil with Gemini Ganesan, Sivaji Ganesan and MG Ramachandran. She acted in Hindi with Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Sunil Dutt.

Throughout her career, Saroja Devi received many honours for her contribution to cinema, including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India at the National Film Awards 2008. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. Apart from this, she received the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu and an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University.

