Ayan Mukerji quits Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor over 'creative differences': Report Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly exited Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 4 due to creative differences with Aditya Chopra. Sources reveal that Ayan wanted more creative control over the script and has now shifted focus to Brahmastra 2, which is expected to go on floors in 2026.

New Delhi:

Renowned filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly parted ways with Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom 4'. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Brahmastra Part One: Shiva director has decided to exit from the movie due to "creative differences" that emerged during the initial stages.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Ayan has walked away from Dhoom 4 and conveyed his reservations to Aditya Chopra in a private conversation. "Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to do something a lot wider with scope for romance, drama, with spectacle vibes and storytelling," an insider told Bollywood Hungama.

Did Ayan Mukerji quit Dhoom 4?

The insider informed the publication, "Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written."

The source further confirms that following a number of discussions with Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, the decision to step away from Dhoom 4 was made. "Both Chopra and Kapoor understood Ayan's point of view and have parted ways on the right note. Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded, and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas."

Ayan Mukerji’s journey as a filmmaker

For the unversed, Ayan is best known for his work in films like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, and others. His most recent directorial venture was War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Also Read: Thamma Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna deliver heartfelt Diwali winner