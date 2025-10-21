Thamma Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna deliver heartfelt Diwali winner Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma' released in theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. How was the film's storyline, and the stars' performances? Find out whether it's worth watching.

Movie Name: Thamma

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Oct 21, 2025

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Genre: Horror comedy

'Thamma', the latest instalment in Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe, attempts to recreate the magic found in films like 'Stree' and 'Bhediya'. If you're a fan of this horror universe, 'Thamma' is bound to interest you. 'Thamma' generated considerable buzz, and the audience expected the film to capture the same hype as the 'Stree' films. However, this time, the film has only partially succeeded in its subject matter and presentation.

How's the story of 'Thamma'?

The film begins in 323 BC, when we are introduced to a hereditary Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who has been imprisoned for many years. This is followed by the introduction of Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist by profession. In search of 'non-meme' news, he ends up in a forest, where he meets Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a rule-abiding 'Betaal'. Over time, she falls in love with him, even though he remains unaware of her true nature. As the story progresses, the entire burden falls on Ayushmann Khurrana's shoulders.

'Thamma' is set in a mysterious forest, a magical world of ancient legends, forgotten stories, and protectors. This time, the film focuses on vampires, with Munjya's director Aditya Sarpotdar attempting a blend of humour and horror.

Initially, the journalist, aka Ayushmann, appears to be an outsider, but gradually becomes a part of this magical and dangerous world. The opening scene is quite explosive. The first part both makes you laugh and scares you, leaving you intrigued for the latter half. However, the post-interval sequence fails to keep up the momentum built by the first half. Despite high expectations and an attempt to explore new themes, the screenplay and dialogue aren’t compelling enough to fully engage the audience.

Acting

Ayushmann Khurrana's performance is the film's biggest highlight. His timing and dialogue delivery clearly demonstrate his complete immersion in the character. His transition from a light-hearted comic role to a serious one is superb. Rashmika Mandanna’s performance is somewhat weak, but she portrays her character with simplicity rather than drama, which at times provides a refreshing experience for the audience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a limited but impressive role, while Paresh Rawal plays a key role in enhancing the comedic elements. Both are powerful in their small roles, stealing the spotlight. Geeta Agarwal Sharma's frequent appearances as victimised characters strengthen her image, but even her character doesn't add much to the film's narrative. The dance numbers by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi disrupt the film's rhythm.

Technical aspects

The film's VFX and visual effects are quite strong. The fight scene between Alok and the wolf is a prime example of Maddock Films' efforts in this area. The jungle environment, sound design, and lighting are impressive and enhance the thrill, but the film's length and repeated jokes overshadow these technical strengths. Despite the abundance of cliffhangers, they fail to engage the audience as the narrative flow is weak.

Direction and Writing

The biggest weakness of 'Thamma' is its screenplay. There are several moments where the story becomes tangled, while some scenes feel overly long and repetitive. The vampire-related jokes, while entertaining in the beginning, weaken in the second half. The film features numerous cameos and emotional connections, seemingly meant to connect the universe, but they sometimes become confusing for the audience. The comic timing and jokes about vampires become tiresome and repetitive after a while. However, the actors' impressive performances repeatedly keep you from getting bored and keep you glued to your seats.

Furthermore, the story could have been taken forward without the plethora of item songs. However, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi's energy deserves a special mention.

A link to the Maddock Universe

'Thamma' is directly connected to 'Stree 2' and 'Bhediya,' and the film's ending contains several hints that excite the audience for the sequels. The 'Sarkata' cameo serves as a warning that the upcoming stories will be even darker and more complex. The film also attempts to showcase the depth of this universe through Nora Fatehi's character.

Is 'Thamma' worth watching?

'Thamma' is an interesting attempt at the horror-comedy genre, and if you're a fan of the universe and Ayushmann Khurrana. However, it doesn't quite live up to Maddock Films' previous hits like 'Stree' and 'Bhediya'. Despite many pros, 'Thamma's' length, script, and repetitive humour weigh it down. All in all, if you're a fan of the Maddock horror-verse, this film may be worth your while. But be prepared for average entertainment. IndiaTV gives the film 3 out of 5 stars.

