Atlee announces 'VD 18' with Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan | Watch video

After Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, Atlee is once again all set to work with a Bollywood actor. There was a lot of discussion about Atlee's upcoming film 'VD 18'. Finally, the makers have announced this film. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the video of Muhurat Puja of VD 18 has been shared on social media. The special thing about the clip was that some BTS moments from the film were also captured in it.

Muhurat Video of VD 18

Before the shooting of 'VD 18', a grand puja was performed in Mumbai. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers have shared the video of VD 18 on social media. From Atlee to the film's producers, the director and star cast were present during the puja. Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi were seen in traditional looks. Before starting the shooting, the entire team including Atlee took blessings from God.

The video released by the makers not only gave a glimpse of the Muhurat Puja but also showed the shooting of some action sequences of the film. The BTS moment had some intense action, which Atlee was monitoring. At the end of the video, it was told that the title of the film will be revealed soon. The shooting of the film is still going on.

Bollywood debut of two actresses in VD 18

After Jawan, Atlee is producing VD18 with Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani. The responsibility of direction is in the hands of Tamil director Kalis. For the first time, Varun Dhawan will screen with Kirti and Wamiqa. Kirti is stepping into Hindi cinema for the first time and Wamiqa Gabbi is also debuting on the big screen.