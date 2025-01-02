Athiya Shetty takes a mushy walk with husband KL Rahul as she flaunts her baby bump

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023.

Athiya Shetty, who will soon embark on the journey of motherhood with her husband KL Rahul, welcomed the New Year 2025 with a cute post. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures and videos of adorable moments with Rahul. The first slide of her post showcases Athiya leaning her head on KL Rahul's shoulder. The next one features her flaunting her baby bump as she takes a stroll with her husband. ''2025, looking forward to you,'' she wrote along with the post.

See Athiya's Instagram post:

In the third slide, she penned a note which reads, ''Slow down often count your blessings be kind to your heart believe in new beginnings.'' Last year in November, Athiya and KL took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy. They dropped a note which reads, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)." The beautiful note also features a clip art of the evil eye.

KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. Meanwhile, on the work front, KL recently completed 10 years in international cricket. He is currently busy playing for Team India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

On the other hand, Athiya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, is currently on a hiatus from the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

(With ANI inputs)

