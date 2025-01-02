Waiting for Squid Game 3? Netflix accidentally reveals release date of highly-anticipated season

Follow us on Image Source : X Squid Game 2 was released on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

Squid Game Season 2 was recently released on Netflix amid much-anticipation. The season 2 of the survival thriller drama series contained seven episodes, two less than its predecessor, and ended abruptly leaving fans in splits. The season finale episode of Squid Game 2 concluded with the frontman Seong Gi-hun taking on the organisation that held this game while the leader of the company disguises as his friend by participating with him in the game.

Squid Game 2 came after a years gap from its first season. With such an abrupt ending of Season 2, fans called out its makers for creating an incomplete sequel. However, Netflix accidentally revealed the release date of its highly-anticipated third season on its social media handle through a teaser video.

The clip was posted on Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel, which seemed to be an announcement video for its Season 3 release. In the video, the robot girl from the 'Red Light, Green Light' game is featured at a new location where she is placed face-to-face with a new robot. The video was titled 'Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release' and its description below stated, ''Watch ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix on June 27''.

Meanwhile, the video has been set to private now but many fans took the screenshot of it and shared it on social media platforms. Netflix is yet to comment on the video, which they accidentally shared on YouTube. It is also being reported that the upcoming third season will have only six episodes in total.

Squid Game 2, which premiered on the platform on December 26, 2024, topped the charts in 92 countries. The official announcement states, ''With 68 million views, Season 2 broke the record for the most views for a show in its premiere week and has already become Netflix’s seventh most popular non-English TV show ever.''

