Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her baby bump as she rings in the New Year | See pics

Rapper Eminem's 29-year-old daughter Hailie Jade, who is pregnant with her first child shared a heartwarming New Year's post on her Instagram with her husband Evan MClintock. In her post, she shared her exciting new beginning in her life along with New year's wishes. Her post features three pictures wherein Hailie can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, flaunting her baby bump. While Hailie donned a red-coloured top and paired it with blue jeans, Evans wore a black shirt in the pictures.

Before this post, she gave a peek into her Christmas and 29th birthday celebrations on her handle. In the video, her family sang the Happy Birthday song while she sat in front of their Christmas tree. ''last year in my twenties starts now, oh & of course, merry christmas,'' she wrote along with the video.

Earlier in October, Scott and her podcast co-host Brittany Ednie spoke about her pregnancy and revealed that "people did not know" she was pregnant when she and McClintock got married in May. ''Whenever people were turned around, [Hailie] would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night," Ednie recalled as Scott added that she was "taking one for the team.''

Scott and her husband shared that they started working on the nursery for their baby boy on October 28, with Scott saying it was their 'most special project yet'. The couple later did a sex reveal for their baby on an episode of Just A Little Shady in November.

