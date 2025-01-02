Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule scripts another record, earns in double digits on New Year's Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun's latest offering Pushpa 2: The Rule is still ruling the box office even after nearly a month of theatrical release. On New Year's day, the film minted again in double digits and that too on a non-weekend day. As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 13.15 crore on its fourth Wednesday, with a major contribution coming from its dubbed Hindi version. Out of these figures, the Hindi version collected Rs 9.5 crore.

Day-wise collections in 4th week

Day 23 (Friday) - Rs 8.75 crore (Telugu: Rs 1.91 crore, Hindi: Rs 6.5 crore, Tamil: 30 lakh, Kannada: Rs 3 lakh, Malayalam Rs 1 lakh)

Day 24 (Saturday) - Rs 12.5 crore (Telugu: Rs 2.11 crore, Hindi: Rs 10 crore, Tamil: 35 lakh, Kannada: Rs 3 lakh, Malayalam Rs 1 lakh)

Day 25 (Sunday) - Rs 15.65 crore (Telugu: Rs 2.85 crore, Hindi: Rs 12.25 crore, Tamil: 50 lakh, Kannada: Rs 4 lakh, Malayalam Rs 1 lakh)

Day 26 (Monday) - Rs 6.8 crore (Telugu: Rs 1.12 crore, Hindi: Rs 5.5 crore, Tamil: 15 lakh, Kannada: Rs 2 lakh, Malayalam Rs 1 lakh)

Day 27 (Tuesday) - Rs 7.7 crore (Telugu: Rs 1.17 crore, Hindi: Rs 6.25 crore, Tamil: 25 lakh, Kannada: Rs 2 lakh, Malayalam Rs 1 lakh)

Day 28 (Wednesday) - Rs 13.15 crore (Telugu: Rs 3.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 9.5 crore, Tamil: 45 lakh, Kannada: Rs 4 lakh, Malayalam Rs 1 lakh)

About the film

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film's music rights are owned by T-Series. The film was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on December 6 but the makers changed its release by one day.

