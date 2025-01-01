Did Ileana D'Cruz just reveal her second pregnancy in New Year's video? She welcomed her first child in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Ileana D'Cruz's 2024 throwback video is garnering attention

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz Ileana shared a video from 2024 on her Instagram and most of the pictures and clips in the reel were related to her husband Michael and baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. However, what people did not notice was that in the 'October' segment, the actress inserted a clip in which she can be seen showing her pregnancy test results to the camera and the word 'pregnant' is clearly visible. The actor has surprised her fans by announcing her second pregnancy with her husband Michael Dolan in her New Year post.

Social media users react

Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "Love, peace. Hopefully, 2025 will have all this and more." As soon as she uploaded the video, netizens flooded in with congratulations. One fan asked, "Second baby coming in 2025?" while another wrote, "Wow! Congratulations again!" At the same time, many are bombarding the actress with questions and requesting her to make the big announcement of the news with a separate post.

The actress avoids revealing much about her personal life

Let us tell you that Ileana married Michael Dolan secretly and in August 2023, she welcomed her first child Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress is often seen sharing pictures of her child on social media. The actress has repeatedly said that she does not want her personal life to come into the limelight. However, in an earlier interview, she said that she is not comfortable involving her partner in the matter, as people talk nonsense.

On the work front

For the unversed, Ileana was last film was Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she played the role of Nora. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. She has not yet announced her upcoming project's details. But it seems like the actor is taking some time off from work to focus on her family.

