Who is Thea Booysen? YouTuber who got engaged to internet sensation MrBeast

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, on January 1 announced his engagement to girlfriend Thea Booysen. Taking to his Instagram handle, the popular YouTuber shared a series of pictures from the special moment which captured him popping the question to his girlfriend. ''Ya boy did a thing,'' he wrote in the caption to his post. Soon after the post was shared on Instagram, his fans expressed their happiness in the comment section. Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty also commented, ''Wohoo Congratulations,'' along with the red heart emojis.

As per a report by People, the couple got engaged on Christmas at their home surrounded by their families, who were in on the surprise. ''My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here. We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise," Booysen told People.

''I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift, with the ring inside, to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed," MrBeast said.

Even though the social media star is known for his elaborate challenges and large-scale stunts, he wanted his engagement to be small and special. "My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl or somewhere else really big like that, but I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate," he added.

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African content creator, who hails from Cape Town. She holds a degree in psychology and law from Stellenbosch University. She also holds a master's degree in neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. Her YouTube channel named 'More Than Human' also covers psychological topics.

