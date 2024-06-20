'At the end of the day...', Pashmina Roshan on why she didn't ask uncle Rakesh Roshan to launch her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan is geared up for her upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Ahead of the film's release, the actress spoke about how filmmaking is an important business even though one is an outsider or insider. She also spoke about why she didn't ask her uncle and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to launch her.

Pashmina who is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was asked if she reached out to her uncle and the actor said it's not that easy. According to a report in PTI, she said, "You can't ask, please make something for me. It's not how it works. At the end of the day, it's a business and a lot of money is involved in this business. It's not about one person at all, ever".

She further said, "It's not a project, and it's around a lot of people, like 100 people that come together to make the project. Each one is equally important. So you have to be worthy of it. Everyone has to face ups and downs. There are a lot of obstacles. The world doesn't revolve around you. I also auditioned and faced a lot of rejections. I also had to become better and better to gain this opportunity (her debut). It has come after a lot of rejections, even though I come from privilege. So, it's like the duality of life where both exist together."

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan, the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships. Recently, makers unveiled the title track 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'. 'Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar' is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hook step previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

