Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj dies at 39 due to lung damage

Sirish Bharadwaj, former son-in-law of the megastar Chiranjeevi, passed away on Wednesday after battling an illness. According to reports from Zee Telugu, Sirish had been suffering from health issues related to lung damage for some time. He reportedly passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. At this time, neither the hospital nor his family has issued an official statement regarding his demise.

Actor Sri Reddy, who has had a tumultuous relationship with Chiranjeevi’s family, posted on Facebook to express her grief over Sirish Bharadwaj's passing. Sharing an old photo of Sirish with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja and their daughter, Nivrithi, she wrote, "(Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law) sirish bharadwaj is no more. At least now Rest in peace raaa, sirish bhardwaj everyone cheated on you raa." She also tweeted, "Rest in peace sirish."

Sreeja Konidela and Sirish Bharadwaj's relationship made big news in 2007 when they got married secretly at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad. Sreeja, who was studying to become a Chartered Accountant, went against her family's wishes to marry Sirish, who was finishing his engineering studies.

Sreeja, who was 19 years old at the time, felt she needed protection from her family and claimed she was facing threats. Chiranjeevi, Sreeja's father, even filed a complaint against Sirish, saying Sreeja was a minor. They had a daughter named Nivrithi in 2008. Despite early difficulties, only Sreeja's brother Ram Charan and their mother Surekha supported her during her hospital stay.

However, their marriage had problems, and in 2011, Sreeja filed a case against Sirish and his family for dowry harassment. They divorced in 2014, after which Sreeja reconciled with her family. Both Sreeja and Sirish remarried different people later on. Sreeja married Kalyaan Dhev in 2016, but they divorced in 2022. They have a daughter named Navishka.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is presently filming his 156th movie titled ‘Vishwambhara’. Earlier this year in February, the film's producers unveiled an intriguing poster and confirmed its release date as January 10, 2025.

