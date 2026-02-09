Assi: Mann Hawa song from Taapsee Pannu's film is a celebration of Mohit Chauhan's return | Watch The song 'Mann Hawa' from the film Assi has been released. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, Parampara Tandon and Rochak Kohli, the song features Taapsee Pannu along with Kani Kusruti, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Naseeruddin Shah.

Anubhav Sinha's film Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, is all set to release on February 20. Its first song was released today, on February 9 and has been received well. Titled 'Mann Hawa', the song is a soulful and inspiring track that offers a glimpse into this fast-paced investigative courtroom drama. It showcases the inner strength and quiet courage needed to stand strong in the face of the world, while featuring Taapsee Pannu along with Kani Kusruti, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Naseeruddin Shah.

'Mann Hawa' trends on social media

The song 'Mann Hawa' from the film Assi has been composed by Rochak Kohli. Kumar has penned the heartfelt lyrics, and the voices of Mohit Chauhan, Parampara Tandon, and Rochak Kohli have brought it to life. The song is about courage over fear, truth over silence, and conviction over compromise. Every scene in the song shows that courage is a powerful force that should never be broken. The song speaks of choosing determination over fear, truth over silence and faith over compromise.

Anubhav Sinha reveals the essence of 'Mann Hawa'

Speaking about the song, director Anubhav Sinha shared, ''Mann Hawa' is not just a song; it's the emotional heartbeat of Assi. In a story that challenges truths and confronts uncomfortable questions, this song symbolises the courage to speak up, to stand tall, and to persevere against all odds. It's a celebration of the strength we find within ourselves when we face the world with honesty and conviction.'

Watch the song here:

When and where will Assi be released?

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Assi also features Kani Kusruti, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles, while Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa will be seen in special appearances. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Anek is a Banaras Media Works production, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

The film will be released in theaters on February 20, 2026.

