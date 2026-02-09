Jana Nayagan: KVN Productions seeks to withdraw court case linked to Thalapathy Vijay's last film KVN Productions has reportedly informed the Madras High Court about their decision to withdraw their case pertaining to Vijay’s movie Jana Nayagan. This decision is to be considered on February 10, 2026.

New Delhi:

KVN Productions has, through its statements made to the Madras High Court, communicated that they do not wish to continue with the legal case that they had brought before the court pertaining to actor Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. Their legal advisor has communicated this through a letter to the court. This, however, does not mean that the case is now closed. The case will now be brought before another Judge, Justice PT Asha, on February 10, 2026.

On this day, it is this judge who shall okay permission to do away with the case.

What is a writ petition?

A writ petition is typically filed when a person feels that their legal or constitutional rights have been impacted. By opting to withdraw the writ, the production house, in a way, indicates that they are not interested in taking the matter further. For the unversed, once the court grants the withdrawal of the writ, the judicial process on the specific writ petition ends.