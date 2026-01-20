Asin's rare pics with Rahul Sharma resurface: How Akshay Kumar played matchmaker for the Ghajini actor Rare wedding pictures of former actress Asin and businessman Rahul Sharma have resurfaced as the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The Ghajini actress quit films in 2015.

New Delhi:

Businessman Rahul Sharma marked a personal milestone on Monday by sharing rare pictures from his wedding with former actress Asin, as the couple completed 10 years of marriage.

Rahul, who is the co-founder of Micromax, posted the pictures on X along with a deeply personal note, thanking Asin for being his partner.

Asin's rare photos go viral

One of the photos posted by Rahul shows Asin on her wedding day, dressed in a white bridal gown and playfully making a funny expression at the camera. The second photo captures the couple enjoying a quiet moment together at a restaurant.

“10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life every day. Here’s to an incredible future together,” Rahul wrote, as fans and celebrities reacted warmly to a rare glimpse of the former actor.

Did you know Akshay Kumar quietly played matchmaker during Housefull 2?

The love story between Asin and Rahul Sharma has an interesting Bollywood connection. In a 2016 interview with HT, Akshay Kumar revealed that he had played matchmaker for the couple while they were shooting Housefull 2. Akshay said he had kept their relationship under wraps for nearly four years.

“Yes, I got them to meet, and Jacqueline was also a part of it, but she didn't realise it because I played it very slyly. It was during Housefull 2, and we were in Delhi. Don’t laugh, but we were playing hide and seek, and I made the two of them hide together in one cupboard. That is how it started,” Akshay had said, adding that he was happy to see the story lead to marriage.

Asin and Rahul got married in January 2016, first in a Christian ceremony and then in a traditional Hindu wedding near Delhi.

Asin quit films after marriage

Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin, was a familiar face across South Indian cinema and Bollywood before she stepped away from films. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka and went on to find early success in Tamil cinema with M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi. Her Bollywood breakthrough came with Ghajini, where she starred opposite Aamir Khan, a role that firmly established her as a leading actress.

Over the years, Asin featured in several commercial hits, including Ready, Housefull 2, Khiladi 786 and Bol Bachchan. Her last film, All Is Well, was released in 2015. After marrying Rahul Sharma in 2016, she chose to retire from acting to focus on her family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arin Rayn, in 2017.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai; two injured | VIDEO