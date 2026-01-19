Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident in Mumbai; two injured According to preliminary reports, the accident happened near the actor's residence in Juhu. However, Kumar was not present in the car when the accident happened.

Mumbai:

An escort car of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met with an accident in Mumbai on Monday evening after it reportedly collided with an auto rickshaw, injuring at least two people. According to preliminary reports, the accident happened near the actor's residence in Juhu. However, Kumar was not present in the car when the accident happened.

The police arrived at the spot immediately and the car was removed from the road.

Reports have claimed that the actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna were going to their residence from the Mumbai airport, when suddenly the autorickshaw was hit by a speeding car after which it collided with a vehicle of Kumar's convoy. The incident happened around 9 pm on Monday. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing Kumar's overturned on the road, as officials conduct a rescue operation.

Those who were injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.