Asian Film Awards: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film, Santosh's Shahana Goswami bags Best Actor Award Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' won the Best Film Award at the Asian Film Awards. Actress Shahana Goswami and director Sandhya Suri of the film 'Santosh' were also honoured.

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light', which has already won several prestigious awards, has received yet another global recognition. This film won the Best Film Award at the Asian Film Awards 2025 held on Sunday. At the same time, 'Santosh' movie also dominated the Asian Film Awards 2025. Shahana Goswami was honoured for the film 'Santosh'. Her director Sandhya Suri also grabbed the Best Director award.

Payal's film was competing with these films

The 18th edition of the awards was organised yesterday, on Sunday at the Jiku Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District. The Asian Film Awards has released the list of winners. 'All We Imagine As Light' won the Best Film Award. Payal Kapadia's film competed with 'Black Dog' (China), 'Xuhuma' (South Korea), 'Tekki Cometh' (Japan) and 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' (Hong Kong).

Best New Director Award to Sandhya Suri

In the same award, Shahana Goswami was given the Best Actress Award for her role in the film 'Santosh'. Director Sandhya Suri received the Best New Director Award. Shahana said that working in 'Santosh' was a wonderful experience.

The full winners list of Asian Film Awards 2025:

Best Film: All We Imagine as Light

Best Director: Yoshida Daihachi for Teki Cometh

Best Actor: Sean Lau for Papa

Best Actress: Shahana Goswami for Santosh

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kang-Sheng for Stranger Eyes

Best Supporting Actress: Yang Kuei-mei for Yen and Ai-Lee

Best New Director: Sandhya Suri for Santosh

Best Newcomer: Kurihara Hayato for Happyend

Best Screenplay: Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Costume Design: Choi Yoon-sun for Exhuma

Best Production Design: Kenneth Mak, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose for Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Best Editing: Cheung Ka Fai for Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Best Cinematography: Hong Kyeong-pyo for Harbin

Best Original Music: Chu Wan Pin for The Last Dance

Best Visual Effects: Kim Shin-chul, Daniel Son for Exhuma

Best Sound: Tu Duu-Chih, Tu Tse-Kang for Stranger Eyes

What did Payal Kapadia say?

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Payal said, 'It was a special feeling to be honoured for my film at a wonderful place for cinema-like Hong Kong. I am very proud to be a part of that community with the great work of Asia. The nomination for this award itself was very special. Now that I have received this award, it is even more special'. 'All We Imagine As Light' is officially an Indo-French co-production.

