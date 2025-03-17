After wedding gown and ring, Samantha Ruth Prahu is removing another mark related to Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya shares a joint tattoo on their wrist as a symbol of their love, while they were married. Now it seems like the Majili actor is trying to get rid of the mark.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya may have separated from each other, but the discussion over them is not ending anytime soon. After about 4 years of marriage, both of them got divorced in 2021. At the same time, last year, Chaitanya married South Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala and started his life afresh. After this decision of Chaitanya, now it seems that Samantha wants to erase all the memories related to her ex-husband.

For the unversed, Samantha had already turned her white wedding gown into a black off-shoulder dress and her wedding ring into a pendent, but now it seems like the actor has also decided to erase the joint tattoos that the actors got together while they were married.

On Sunday, March 16, Samantha shared some glimpses of her upcoming film on her official Instagram account. In these pictures, the tattoo on her wrist has caught people's attention; two arrow tattoos are seen on the actress's wrist, which have faded to a great extent. This tattoo matches Naga Chaitanya's tattoo. This was a sign of her love with Naga Chaitanya. Let us tell you that years ago, both of them got the same design tattooed on their respective hands.

These pictures of Samantha are trending on social media. Social media users speculated that the actress had decided to remove it. In the comment section of Samantha's latest post, a fan wrote, 'Good, never get a tattoo of your partner's name, guys. You never know when the relationship will end, and removing a tattoo is painful.' Another user wrote, 'It's good for them.' Another user wrote, 'Hope you make a great start.'

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. Before marriage, both of them got the same design tattooed on their right hand, the meaning of this tattoo was, 'Create your own reality.' After their marriage, Chaitanya added their wedding date in Morse code to his tattoo. At the same time, Samantha got a tattoo of 'YMC' on her neck for her Telugu debut 'Ye Maya Chesaave', where she first met Chaitanya.

