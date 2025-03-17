Orry and 7 others booked for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi in Katra An FIR has been registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani alias Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra. It is being told that consuming liquor is banned at the place.

Jammu and Kashmir's Katra police registered a case against socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani AKA Orry on Monday. Action has been taken against 8 more people along with him. The hotel administration had complained about these people staying at Hotel Katra Marriott Resort and Spa. Taking cognizance of the matter, P/S Katra has registered FIR number 72/25. On March 15, a picture went viral on social media in which Orry was seen partying with some of his friends in a private hotel. In the picture of this room, a bottle of liquor was spotted in a hotel room located in Katra, where consumption of alcohol is banned.

Case registered against 8 people

A case has been registered against Orry, staying at Hotel Katra Marriott Resort and Spa. According to the hotel manager, on March 15, the guests included Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Hrithik Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arjamaskina who consumed alcohol inside the hotel premises despite being informed that alcohol and non-vegetarian food is not allowed inside the cottage suites as it is strictly prohibited at the Divine Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Team formed for action

Looking at the gravity of the matter, strict directions were passed by SSP Reasi. A team comprising Paramvir Singh (JKPS) has been constituted to nab the culprits to set an example of not tolerating any such act of consuming drugs or alcohol at religious places, which may hurt the sentiments of the general public. The team was formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Katra, Deputy Superintendent of Police Katra and SHO Katra to keep an eye on the offenders who violated the rules and disrespected the sentiments of the people of faith.

Statement of SSP

SSP Reasi gave a strict message to the culprits, saying that there is no place for those who do not follow the law and try to disrupt the peace in any way, especially by resorting to drugs/alcohol and they will be dealt with strictly.

Input- Rahi Kapoor

Also Read: Box Office Report: Did Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava overshadow John Abraham's The Diplomat on Sunday?