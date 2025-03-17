Box Office Report: Did Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava overshadow John Abraham's The Diplomat on Sunday? Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is overshadowing John Abraham's The Diplomat at the box office. Let us know how the collection of both the films on Sunday?

Bollywood actor John Abraham's thriller film The Diplomat has been released recently. This film failed to make a great start at the box office. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is still seen casting its magic on the audience. Let's know how much these two films earned on Sunday.

The Diplomat is based on a true incident

The Diplomat is based on a true incident. John Abraham's acting in this film is being praised a lot. Sadiya Khateeb's work is also being liked a lot. After watching the film, people also praised Kumud Mishra. However, this film directed by Shivam Nair could not earn that well at the box office.

The magic did not work on Sunday

This film started at Rs 4 crore at the box office. On Saturday, there was a slight improvement in the film's earnings. However, despite the holiday on Sunday, the film could not register a jump. On the third day, the film collected only Rs 4 crore 65 lakh. With this, the total earnings of the film have now become Rs 13.3 crore.

Chhaava gained momentum on the weekend

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is not stopping at the box office. As soon as the weekend arrived, the pace of this film once again increased. This film has joined the club of 550 crores. The film's earnings on Friday were Rs 7 crore 25 lakh; on Saturday, it was Rs 7 crore 90 lakh.

Chhaava has collected so many crores so far

According to the latest figures, the film has collected Rs 8 crore on the 31st day. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 562.65 crore. This film has so far earned Rs 548.7 crore in the Hindi language and Rs 13.95 crore in Telugu.

